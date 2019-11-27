Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

Three teens arrested after a boy was stabbed in a gang attack in Norwich earlier this year are due to appear in court next month.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

Officers were called following the disturbance on March 22 this year.

Detectives arrested three teenage boys, all 17, in connection with the incident, who following enquiries, have since been summoned to court where they will be charged.

Two face charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent while a third teen is accused of perverting the court of justice.

They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, December 20.

Following the attack the victim's father praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for his son.