Search

Advanced search

Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

PUBLISHED: 06:34 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:35 27 November 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Three teens arrested after a boy was stabbed in a gang attack in Norwich earlier this year are due to appear in court next month.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

Officers were called following the disturbance on March 22 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives arrested three teenage boys, all 17, in connection with the incident, who following enquiries, have since been summoned to court where they will be charged.

Two face charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent while a third teen is accused of perverting the court of justice.

They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, December 20.

Following the attack the victim's father praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for his son.

Most Read

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner forced to reschedule Norwich club appearance

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has rescheduled her Norwich club appearance - (C) BBC - Photographer: Leigh Keily Picture: BBC/ Leigh Keily / Matt Burlem

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists