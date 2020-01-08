Search

Advanced search

Bikes stolen from two teenagers near community centre

PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 January 2020

A blue Apollo Phaze bike was left behind after two bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police

A blue Apollo Phaze bike was left behind after two bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after bikes were stolen from two teenagers.

A hybrid bike was among two bikes, owned by the teenagers, that were stolen from near a popular community centre in Lowestoft this week.

Appealing for information in posts on the Suffolk Police Twitter and Facebook pages Suffolk Police said: "Two bikes stolen Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road early evening on January 6.

Two bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk PoliceTwo bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police

"A Carrera hybrid and Carrera Vengeance bike stolen from 13-year-old and 14-year-old."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bikes should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 371287/20 or 37/1175/20.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

‘I think Lewis-ism is about brutal honesty’ - Norwich MP vies for Labour leadership

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Owners will offer bed and breakfast at 17th century Jacobean hall

Edingthorpe Hall could offer bed and breakfast to guests. Picture: NNDC planning documents

New year, new you? 8 fitness trainers you should be following

Charlotte Lucy Thompson at Pure Gym Norwich Photo: @CharlotteLucyThompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists