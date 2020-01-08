Bikes stolen from two teenagers near community centre

A blue Apollo Phaze bike was left behind after two bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police Archant

Witnesses are being sought after bikes were stolen from two teenagers.

Two bikes stolen Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road on 6 Jan early evening. A Carrera hybrid & Carrera Vengeance bike stolen from 13 yo and 14 yo. Anyone who knows the whereabouts off the bikes to call police quote c/n: 371287/20 or 37/1175/20https://t.co/65XsiISnE2 pic.twitter.com/c17J3LYEKY — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 8, 2020

A hybrid bike was among two bikes, owned by the teenagers, that were stolen from near a popular community centre in Lowestoft this week.

Appealing for information in posts on the Suffolk Police Twitter and Facebook pages Suffolk Police said: "Two bikes stolen Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road early evening on January 6.

"A Carrera hybrid and Carrera Vengeance bike stolen from 13-year-old and 14-year-old."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bikes should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 371287/20 or 37/1175/20.