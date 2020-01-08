Bikes stolen from two teenagers near community centre
PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 January 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after bikes were stolen from two teenagers.
A hybrid bike was among two bikes, owned by the teenagers, that were stolen from near a popular community centre in Lowestoft this week.
Appealing for information in posts on the Suffolk Police Twitter and Facebook pages Suffolk Police said: "Two bikes stolen Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road early evening on January 6.
Two bikes were stolen from teenagers near to a community centre in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police
"A Carrera hybrid and Carrera Vengeance bike stolen from 13-year-old and 14-year-old."
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bikes should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 371287/20 or 37/1175/20.
