Teenagers detained after being rescued from a roof

Two teenagers have been arrested after being rescused from a roof. Picture: Ian Burt.

Two teenage boys were detained after causing criminal damage on a roof.

Police officers and one fire crew from Earlham, as well as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's aerial ladder were called to Pettus Road in Eaton, Norwich, at 3pm on Thursday, November 21.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police attended a premises on Pettus Road in Norwich following reports of two people on a roof causing criminal damage. The fire service were called to help get down two teenagers from the building. They have been detained."