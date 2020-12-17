News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trio of teenagers charged with bike thefts

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:32 PM December 17, 2020   
The service will take place at the London Road Cemetery chapel in Thetford. Picture: Simon Parker

Three teenagers arrested in connection with a series of bike thefts have been charged. 

It comes after police searched a house in Thetford last month, when they recovered four stolen bikes. 

A teenage boy was subsequently arrested at the time and released on bail while further enquiries were made.

Two further arrests were made as the investigation continued and three teenagers, aged 14, 15 and 16, have now been charged with theft offences. 

The 14-year-old boy is accused on four counts of theft between September 17 and October 6, all of which relate to incidents in Thetford.

The 15-year-old is accused of stealing bikes in Thetford and Attleborough, on September 17 and 22 respectively. 

And the oldest boy is accused of three counts of theft in Thetford on October 6. 

The trio, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been released on bail and will appear at Norwich Youth Court on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

