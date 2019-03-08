Teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, charged in connection with alleged knife attack

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary that saw another boy allegedly stabbed in the face.

Police said two boys carrying a knife entered a property in Stanford Street, Lowestoft about 11.30pm on Thursday, March 21 and assaulted the boy, who suffered minor cuts and bruises.

A police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy have been charged following an aggravated burglary in Lowestoft.

“Both boys were arrested on Sunday, March 24 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

The 16-year old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with possession of knife in a public place and aggravated burglary.

The 17-year-old boy – who also can’t be named for legal reasons – has been charged with aggravated burglary.

After being remanded they were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25.