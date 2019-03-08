Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, charged in connection with alleged knife attack

PUBLISHED: 16:25 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 25 March 2019

The teenagers have been charged to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The teenagers have been charged to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary that saw another boy allegedly stabbed in the face.

Stanford Street in Lowestoft, which was the scene for a targeted attack. TOM CHAPMANStanford Street in Lowestoft, which was the scene for a targeted attack. TOM CHAPMAN

Police said two boys carrying a knife entered a property in Stanford Street, Lowestoft about 11.30pm on Thursday, March 21 and assaulted the boy, who suffered minor cuts and bruises.

A police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy have been charged following an aggravated burglary in Lowestoft.

“Both boys were arrested on Sunday, March 24 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

The 16-year old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with possession of knife in a public place and aggravated burglary.

The 17-year-old boy – who also can’t be named for legal reasons – has been charged with aggravated burglary.

After being remanded they were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Paddy Davitt: Spying, pink walls and the coach driver’s revenge. The drama within the drama binding Farke, Bielsa and Wilder

Daniel Farke has defied expectations to get Norwich City in the promotion shake up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Investigation closed into vandalism at infant school

Vandals damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School but the investigation has now been closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists