Arrests made after boy, 16, is allegedly hit with baseball bat

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted at the junction of Elliott Avenue and Covert Road in Reydon with what is believed to have been a baseball bat. Picture: Google Images Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted.

The 16-year-old boy suffered head injuries after he was knocked off his bike with what is believed to have been a baseball bat.

The teenager was cycling to visit a friend in Reydon, when the incident happened on Sunday, May 5 between 8.35pm to 8.40pm.

A police spokesman said: "At 8.35pm the victim left his home address on his bicycle and was travelling down Covert Road to visit a friend.

"At the junction of Elliott Avenue and Covert Road, he was assaulted with what the victim believed to be a baseball bat.

"This caused him to fall off his bicycle and he then ran up Elliott Avenue, leaving his bicycle."

The teenager suffered a head wound, which needed stitches and subsequent treatment at hospital. The bicycle was recovered later.

The police spokesman added: "On Tuesday, May 7 two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"They were released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/25324/19 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

