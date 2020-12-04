News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two teenagers arrested following arson at a public toilet

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:29 PM December 4, 2020   
Sheringham east prom toilets which have won a national award for the second year running.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a public toilet was set alight in north Norfolk.

The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday, December 1, on the East Promenade in Sheringham.

The public toilet was set alight, causing damage to the floor and walls of a cubicle.

Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of arson, in relation to the incident, and taken to Aylsham police station for questioning.

Both girls have been released on police bail, with curfew conditions, while an investigation continues.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Constabularly
North Norfolk News
Sheringham News

