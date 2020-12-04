Published: 8:29 PM December 4, 2020

Sheringham east prom toilets which have won a national award for the second year running. - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a public toilet was set alight in north Norfolk.

The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday, December 1, on the East Promenade in Sheringham.

The public toilet was set alight, causing damage to the floor and walls of a cubicle.

Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of arson, in relation to the incident, and taken to Aylsham police station for questioning.

Both girls have been released on police bail, with curfew conditions, while an investigation continues.