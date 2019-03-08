Teenager arrested on suspicion of vandalising goalpost

The goalpost at Caister FC's pitch was damaged and thrown into a playpark during the half-term break. Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of vandalising a goalpost at a Norfolk non-league football team’s ground.

The goalpost had been damaged and thrown into a playpark next to Caister FC’s football pitch.

Norfolk police have said a teenage male was arrested in relation to the incident.

He is from Caister and has been released under investigation, police have said.

On February 22 members of Caister FC had noticed that vandals had damaged and thrown a goalpost into a playpark next to their pitch.

The team, which plays on Allendale Road, is currently top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division, which covers Norfolk and Suffolk.

One set of goalposts costs £2000.

At the time, the club’s secretary Daniel Parker said that it looked like someone had grabbed the goalpost and “smashed it into the playpark”.