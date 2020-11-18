Search

Advanced search

Teenager suffers stab wounds in fight in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:34 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 November 2020

A teenager suffered stab wounds during a fight at the junction of Town Close Road and Ipswich Road in Norwich Photo: Supplied

A teenager suffered stab wounds during a fight at the junction of Town Close Road and Ipswich Road in Norwich Photo: Supplied

Supplied

A teenager needed hospital treatment after suffering stab wounds in a fight in Norwich.

The incident happened at about 9am on Friday November 13 in Ipswich Road, at the junction with Town Close Road, and involved three males all believed to be in their late teens.

One of them suffered stab wounds to his hand, arm and side in the fight and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and since been discharged.

With the incident happening during rush hour traffic, officers have appealed for anybody who may have either witnessed it or captured dash cam footage of it to get in touch.

In particular, detectives wish to speak to the driver of a black Peugeot car who was in the area at the time.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary added that it is believe the trio were known to one another and that the incident did not pose threat to the wider community.

Anybody with information should contact Det Con David Block at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/90265/20.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Seal grappling with fish caught in the River Wensum in the centre of Norwich. Picture: Donna Wood

Almost 600 extra Covid cases recorded in Norfolk and Suffolk by mistake

The Test and Trace system was using the wrong addresses to record some positive coronavirus cases. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan