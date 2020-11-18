Teenager suffers stab wounds in fight in Norwich

A teenager needed hospital treatment after suffering stab wounds in a fight in Norwich.

The incident happened at about 9am on Friday November 13 in Ipswich Road, at the junction with Town Close Road, and involved three males all believed to be in their late teens.

One of them suffered stab wounds to his hand, arm and side in the fight and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and since been discharged.

With the incident happening during rush hour traffic, officers have appealed for anybody who may have either witnessed it or captured dash cam footage of it to get in touch.

In particular, detectives wish to speak to the driver of a black Peugeot car who was in the area at the time.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary added that it is believe the trio were known to one another and that the incident did not pose threat to the wider community.

Anybody with information should contact Det Con David Block at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/90265/20.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.