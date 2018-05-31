Search

Teenager told to 'pay his way' after stealing petrol

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 November 2019

Chris Draper, 19, admitted stealing petrol from the BP Garage on Norwich Road, Thetford. Photo: Google

Archant

A teenager who stole more than £100 worth of fuel has been told to "pay his way" by a court.

Nineteen-year-old Chris Draper, who lives at Dynea Caravan Site in Pontypridd, South Wales, said he "forgot to pay" for £106.07 worth of diesel at the BP Petrol Station in Thetford.

The teenager, who earns £300 a week working for his father's construction firm, was caught on CCTV filling up his work van on June 4, before driving away without paying.

Police arrested him, but the 19-year-old said he "did not recall" the incident.

However, at a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to the offence, and was ordered to pay £423.07 to the court.

Speaking directly to the teenager, deputy district Judge Paul Booty said: "Petrol is expensive and it's made more expensive because people like you nick it.

"You're earning a good wage, so do what everybody else does and pay your way - or very quickly you will end up in the cells."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

