Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Archant

A teenager remains in hospital after being stabbed in the leg while sitting in a parked car.

Emergency services were called to Bowers Avenue, near Boundary Road in Norwich, at around 6.20pm last night (January 16) following reports a 17-year-old had been attacked.

The teenager was assaulted while he sat inside a parked vehicle - a man approached the car, smashed the passenger window and stabbed him.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg, described as non-life threatening, and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are in the early stages of their enquiries but believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information relating to the attack should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 353 of January 16.