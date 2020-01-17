Search

Advanced search

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

PUBLISHED: 09:31 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 17 January 2020

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue.

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue.

Archant

A teenager remains in hospital after being stabbed in the leg while sitting in a parked car.

Emergency services were called to Bowers Avenue, near Boundary Road in Norwich, at around 6.20pm last night (January 16) following reports a 17-year-old had been attacked.

The teenager was assaulted while he sat inside a parked vehicle - a man approached the car, smashed the passenger window and stabbed him.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg, described as non-life threatening, and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are in the early stages of their enquiries but believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information relating to the attack should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 353 of January 16.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

‘Disgrace to the Christian community’: Warring factions at abbey told to settle feud

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey. Picture: WYMONDHAM ABBEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue.

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

‘Disgrace to the Christian community’: Warring factions at abbey told to settle feud

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey. Picture: WYMONDHAM ABBEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists