Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes Archant

A teenager has been stabbed in an attempted robbery in Norwich.

Officers were called to the incident in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane near the Dereham Road at around 5.40pm this evening.

A male teenager was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but has since been discharged.

He was not robbed during the assault.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and currently is in custody.

The victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

Police cordoned off an area in between Bedfreds and Aldi but it has now been removed.

In a separate incident just over a week ago, on November 5, two men were stabbed on Dereham Road in a daylight brawl.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

They should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 324 of 13 November 2019. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.