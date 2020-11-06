Search

Advanced search

Teenager robbed by man wearing face mask near Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 15:14 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 06 November 2020

A teenager was robbed on New Botolph Street near Anglia Square in Norwich. Picture: Google

A teenager was robbed on New Botolph Street near Anglia Square in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenager has been robbed by a man wearing a face mask near Anglia Square.

Police were called to reports of a robbery on New Botolph Street in Norwich on Thursday (November 5) between 8.40am and 8.45am.

The male victim, 18, was approached by a man from behind between who then pushed him and demanded money before making off empty handed.

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall, aged around 40, medium build, blue eyes, short black hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black face mask and black beanie hat.

Anyone with information should contact PC Tiffany Haggith on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78252/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Man admits murdering devoted mother of three

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering devoted mother of three

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police.

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Swansea City - Doubts over Rupp, Cantwell, Placheta, Stiepi, Gibson and Sorensen; Quintilla ruled out

Todd Cantwell suffered an ankle injury in training during the week for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I don’t think we are a team that can go there and sit, I don’t think that is in our DNA’ - Culverhouse ahead of FA Cup test

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is plotting an FA Cup upset Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1