Teenager robbed by man wearing face mask near Anglia Square

A teenager was robbed on New Botolph Street near Anglia Square in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

A teenager has been robbed by a man wearing a face mask near Anglia Square.

Police were called to reports of a robbery on New Botolph Street in Norwich on Thursday (November 5) between 8.40am and 8.45am.

The male victim, 18, was approached by a man from behind between who then pushed him and demanded money before making off empty handed.

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall, aged around 40, medium build, blue eyes, short black hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black face mask and black beanie hat.

Anyone with information should contact PC Tiffany Haggith on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78252/20.