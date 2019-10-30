Teenager robbed at knifepoint in town's underpass

A teenager has been robbed at knifepoint in the underpass off Middlemarch Road, leading to Moorgate Road. Pictured is the start of the underpass on Middlemarch Road. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A teenager has been robbed at knifepoint in an underpass in mid Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in Dereham on Tuesday, October 29, between 5.55pm and 6pm, when the victim was walking along the underpass near the rugby club between Middlemarch Road and Moorgate Road.

The 18-year-old man was threatened with a knife by another man, who is described as having a London accent, wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms.

You may also want to watch:

The victim had his mobile phone and bike taken.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery .

Anyone with information should contact DC Debbie Johnston on 101 quoting crime number 36/75960/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.