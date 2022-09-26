News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen arrested in connection with stabbing released on bail

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:34 AM September 26, 2022
A police forensic van at the scene of a stabbing in King's Lynn on Saturday, September 24

A police forensic van at the scene of a stabbing in King's Lynn on Saturday, September 24 - Credit: Michael Fysh

A teenager who was arrested in connection with a stabbing in King's Lynn has been released on bail.

Police launched an investigation on Saturday, September 24, after a man was found with stab wounds.

Officers were called to Lowfield shortly after 5.30am following reports a man in his 30s had been injured.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been released from hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the assault and taken into police custody.

He has since been released on bail until October 21.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  2. 2 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
  3. 3 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas
  2. 5 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
  3. 6 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
  4. 7 Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine
  5. 8 Stab victim hopes 'devil' killer dies in prison after Thorpe murder
  6. 9 Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo
  7. 10 Village pub shortlisted for pair of awards after successful reopening

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting Athena reference 36/74331/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon