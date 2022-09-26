Teen arrested in connection with stabbing released on bail

A police forensic van at the scene of a stabbing in King's Lynn on Saturday, September 24 - Credit: Michael Fysh

A teenager who was arrested in connection with a stabbing in King's Lynn has been released on bail.

Police launched an investigation on Saturday, September 24, after a man was found with stab wounds.

Officers were called to Lowfield shortly after 5.30am following reports a man in his 30s had been injured.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been released from hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the assault and taken into police custody.

He has since been released on bail until October 21.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting Athena reference 36/74331/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.