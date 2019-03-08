Police release teenager arrested in connection with Norwich cat attacks

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A teenager arrested in connection with a spate of attacks on cats in Norwich has been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

.js">

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

The man in his late teens was arrested on Sunday following a police investigation into five reports of incidents involving cats in the last two weeks in the NR3 area, including one in which a cat named Bubba had his ears were cut off.

The first incident was reported on Sunday, April 14, when Georgina Barnes' pet Bubba returned to his home on George Pope Close with severe cuts on his back and his ears slashed off.

You may also want to watch:

Further reports were received on Tuesday, April 23 that a man had been seen in Berners Street at around 6pm, placing a cat into a holdall and walking off. The man was then challenged and dropped the bag, fleeing empty-handed.

The following day, a man was reported swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area, before fleeting towards Pengrove Road.

The most recent incident saw another cat's ears cut off. The animal was taken to a veterinary practice in Taverham after being found by a member of the public.

Anybody with information around the incidents should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.