Teenager attacked while playing football in community park

PUBLISHED: 17:16 22 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was punched in the face at Gunton Community Park. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was approached in a park before being punched in the face.

The assault took place on Friday, January 18, in Gunton Community Park behind Montgomery Avenue.

At around 7.30pm, a boy was playing football with two friends in the park when an unknown boy and girl approached him. The boy then punched the victim in the face, causing him to sustain a cut lip.

The boy suspect is described as white and aged in his mid-teens, with a tanned complexion and black hair. He is thought to be around 5ft 11in and was wearing a grey tracksuit, with no hood, at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/4238/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

