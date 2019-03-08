Fourteen-year-old 'pepper-sprayed' in the face by gang of 10 youths

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane where a teenage boy was pepper-sprayed in the face on Sunday. Picture: Google Archant

A 14-year-old was "pepper-sprayed" in the face by a gang of youths in Norwich as he was walking home with friends.

His family said they were now packing up and leaving the city to get their children away from the ongoing violence.

The teenager was with three friends at shops on Larkman Lane at 4pm on Sunday when he was "surrounded" by up to 10 youths between 15 and their early 20s.

One sprayed him in the face twice with a substance before the group fled.

The boy was taken to a friend's parents' home to wash it out of his eyes, and police were called.

"He just came home screaming and his eyes were all puffed up," said the boy's father, 43. "It is just terrible these things are happening - you have a group going around pepper spraying people.

"He was just waiting outside the shop while his friends got a drink. They came back out and were walking towards Marl Pit Lane. As he got over to the other side there is a big brick wall where he got surrounded by this group.

"One of them got in front of him and sprayed this substance in his face. His eyes and mouth started burning and they sprayed him again and walked off.

"His friends took him back to one of their houses and their parents tried their best to wash it out of his face. He was okay a couple of hours later but the following day he had a very dry, irritated throat."

He added his son "won't go out at all now", and the family were planning on moving out of the city.

"I am just totally shocked. He is one for keeping himself to himself, he isn't one to go about in groups.

"We have been here 12 years and we are moving now because of this. Until they are caught they could be doing this to other young children. We liked this area but recently things have been terrible. I would rather get my children away from all that."

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to Larkman Lane at around 4.20pm to reports of violence against a person.

Investigations are ongoing.

Witnesses, contact PC Joe Clark on 101 quoting reference number 286 of October 20.