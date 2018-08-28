Search

Teenager found guilty of raping schoolgirl, 15

PUBLISHED: 17:45 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 14 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk teenager accused of raping a schoolgirl after tying her up will be sentenced next month after he was unanimously convicted by a jury.

Jason Bailey, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, denied rape and assault on September 9, and appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on January 14.

He was convicted of both offences and will be sentenced next month.

Giving evidence during the trial Bailey claimed he had consensual sex with the 15-year-old girl.

The 18-year-old said that before they had sex there had been play fighting and she had touched his leg.

Things had started to get more sexual between them and another girl in the room had left.

Bailey went to see if she was alright and claimed that when he returned the alleged victim was on his bed in her underwear.

He denied tying her up or holding a knife to her neck.

The court heard the alleged victim went to the bedsit expecting to see a girl she’d met on Facebook but when she arrived she was let in by Bailey.

He allegedly tied her hands behind her back and put his hands round her neck before raping her.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

