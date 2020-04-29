Pair hid from knife-wielding teen after row over girlfriend

A teenager threatened to stab two other young men after being upset that one of them had stayed with his girlfriend, a court has heard.

Kallum Attride, 19, had made threats to stab two people in Dereham after approaching them with a knife in his hand.

Norwich Crown Court heard Attride said “come on then, I will stab you” to the men in the South Garden Green area of Dereham in August last year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the defendant approached the pair with the weapon but they ran off and hid.

Mr Ivory said the incident, late on August 19 into the early hours of August 20, happened after an argument and some antagonism had developed between Attride and another boy who had been staying at his girlfriend’s house.

Mr Ivory said Attride was upset about that and “made that quite clear”.

The court heard that Attride had made a phone call in which he made threats about stabbing people.

The boy later challenged Attride about the threats but his girlfriend told the boy on the phone that he (Attride) had a knife and was not happy.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

Attride, formerly of Market Street, Thetford, appeared via Skype for sentence on Wednesday (April 28) having previously admitted threatening behaviour.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said there had been a “fair amount of winding up” of Attride by the two complainants.

Mr Oliver said Attride responded “inappropriately” and made threats. He said it was not a kitchen knife as the witnesses had described, but a multi-tool.

Mr Oliver said the mental health of the defendant, who has no previous convictions and suffers from ADHD, had “fluctuated” and deteriorated, resulting in him being detained in hospital.

Judge Katharine Moore told Attride that people who made threats to stab people and armed themselves with a weapon normally went to prison.

But Judge Moore imposed an 18-month community order including 30 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days, stating it was “most likely to protect other members of the public”.

Attride must also stay at an address approved in advance by his offender manager.