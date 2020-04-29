Search

Advanced search

Pair hid from knife-wielding teen after row over girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 06:37 30 April 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager threatened to stab two other young men after being upset that one of them had stayed with his girlfriend, a court has heard.

Kallum Attride, 19, had made threats to stab two people in Dereham after approaching them with a knife in his hand.

Norwich Crown Court heard Attride said “come on then, I will stab you” to the men in the South Garden Green area of Dereham in August last year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the defendant approached the pair with the weapon but they ran off and hid.

Mr Ivory said the incident, late on August 19 into the early hours of August 20, happened after an argument and some antagonism had developed between Attride and another boy who had been staying at his girlfriend’s house.

Mr Ivory said Attride was upset about that and “made that quite clear”.

The court heard that Attride had made a phone call in which he made threats about stabbing people.

The boy later challenged Attride about the threats but his girlfriend told the boy on the phone that he (Attride) had a knife and was not happy.

You may also want to watch:

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

Attride, formerly of Market Street, Thetford, appeared via Skype for sentence on Wednesday (April 28) having previously admitted threatening behaviour.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said there had been a “fair amount of winding up” of Attride by the two complainants.

Mr Oliver said Attride responded “inappropriately” and made threats. He said it was not a kitchen knife as the witnesses had described, but a multi-tool.

Mr Oliver said the mental health of the defendant, who has no previous convictions and suffers from ADHD, had “fluctuated” and deteriorated, resulting in him being detained in hospital.

Judge Katharine Moore told Attride that people who made threats to stab people and armed themselves with a weapon normally went to prison.

But Judge Moore imposed an 18-month community order including 30 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days, stating it was “most likely to protect other members of the public”.

Attride must also stay at an address approved in advance by his offender manager.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’, but not over summer holidays

Children of key-workers comply with social distancing rules while attending hub school. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Look, no hands! Door-opening gadget made in Norfolk

Dr Aram Saeed, Dr Ali Mohammed, Noelia Dominguez Falcon are among the team that have developed the DoorMate Here pictured at the university's Innovation and Impact Awards earlier this year. Picture: Gary Pane

Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Wetherspoon’s pubs and hotels set to reopen in June

Bakers invited to submit favourite lockdown creations for charity recipe book

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is inviting people to submit lockdown recipes for a recipe book raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: The Orangery Tea Room
Drive 24