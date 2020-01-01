Search

Teenager smashed two car windows with a hammer

PUBLISHED: 14:03 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 08 January 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A teenager used a hammer to smash the windows of two cars in a night-time attack on a family's driveway.

Robert Dye, 19, of St Michael's View in Flordon, denied two counts of criminal damage after the windows of a Mini Cooper and a Peugeot CO3 were smashed.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the cars belonged to Louise and Joanne Dowle-Moore and were in the driveway of their home at Tasburgh on February 12, 2019 when they were smashed overnight.

DNA found on a hammer left at the scene was traced to Dye, who claimed to be in Bury St Edmunds at the time of the incident.

Magistrates found him guilty of the offences and ordered him to pay each of his victims £100.

They issued him with a second, two-year conditional discharge.

This means that should he avoid a return to court within the next two years the crimes will go unpunished.

