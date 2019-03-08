Teenager warned he faces ‘very long’ jail sentence after being found guilty of Norwich stabbing

A 19-year-old accused of being involved in a knife attack on a man in a Norwich flat has been warned he faces a “very long custodial sentence” after being found guilty.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg after he was attacked by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

The victim was set upon by the young people on September 28 last year, but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

Brandon Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, had denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim.

He also denied causing actual bodily harm to the victim’s sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

But on the afternoon of Friday, March 22, after almost four hours and 50 minutes of deliberations, the jury of seven women and five men found Green guilty, by a majority verdict, to all three counts.

The defendant, who wore a grey T-shirt and who has short brown hair, shook his head as the verdict was announced.

He told jurors they had “made the wrong decision” as he was led away to the cells.

Green will now be sentenced, at a date yet to be set, along with two other defendants involved in the case.

Connor Farley, 18, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the case.

All three will be sentenced together.

Judge Alice Robinson ordered that reports be carried out on each defendant to assess their “dangerousness”.

But she warned the defendants were “looking at a very long custodial sentence”.

The court had heard the attack only ended when the victim’s sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Green had refused to give evidence in the case which jurors were told involved a drugs debt.