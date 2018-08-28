Missing 14-year-old girl found in Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 January 2019
A teenage girl from Lowestoft, who went missing, has been found “safe and well.”
Gracie-May Gullen was last seen in Norwich Road, Lowestoft at around 8pm on Tuesday.
Police launched an appeal for information to trace the 14-year-old amid concerns for her welfare.
And a police spokesman said that the teenage girl had been found this morning (Thursday).
“Police can confirm that a missing 14-year-old girl from Lowestoft has been found,” the police spokesman said.
“Gracie-May Gullen was located in the town safe and well this morning.
“Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”
