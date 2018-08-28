Search

Advanced search

Teenager given youth detention for his part in ‘vile’ Class A drugs trade

PUBLISHED: 16:35 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A teenager who travelled up from London to deal class A drugs on the streets of Norwich as part of this “vile trade” is now behind bars.

In the spring of 2018, Norfolk Police, under the umbrella of Operation Granary, made a series of coordinated interventions targeted at ‘county lines’ networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Mohy Gawaan, 18, was one of a large number of people to come before the court on relation to drug deals made to an undercover officer, known as Tommo.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Gawaan had “come from the metropolis to deal drugs”.

On February 5 this year Tommo went to Long John Fish Bar in Lakenham where Gawaan later arrived on a bike and gave him two wraps of heroin for £20. They were tested and found to have a purity of 43pc and 44pc.

Gawaan was pictured by other officers on this occasion and again on the following day when he supplied Tommo with two wraps of cocaine for £20.

The wraps were found to have a purity of 71pc and 66pc.

Gawaan, from Uxbridge, appeared for sentence on Friday (November 30), having admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and also crack cocaine in February this year

He also admitted supplying cocaine in March this year in Norwich and a further offence of possessing cannabis in March, although these offences were not part of Operation Granary.

Judge Andrew Shaw said those involved in the “vile trade” selling of controlled drugs of Class A must expect an immediate custodial sentence.

He sentenced Gawaan to 24 months in a youth detention centre.

Nargees Choudhury, mitigating, said he was “struggling with money” as were his family who were on benefits.

She said he was “lured in” but “once he got involved he got stuck and found it difficult to get out”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disgraced doctor accused of sexual assault has claim against him dismissed

GP Cyprian Okoro. Photo: by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (6052863d)

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast