Published: 6:51 AM June 18, 2021

A teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew is to face no further action, it has emerged.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed in a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.

Mr Allsop, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Three other people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital with knife wounds.

A teenager arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While in custody the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was then released under police investigation while enquiries continued.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police has since confirmed he will not face charges following the incident.

The spokesman said: "“We can confirm no criminal charges will be brought against the 17-year-old, as there was insufficient evidence to charge."

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 16.

He has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

A provisional trial date of December 6 has been fixed with the case expected to last for two to three weeks.

As previously reported, Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, described the father-of-three as her heartbeat, soulmate and love of her life in an emotional tribute following his death.

Last month she and Mr Allsop's mother Jill paid further tributes following his funeral at Colney Wood.

Miss Newell said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.

"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just his family but the whole community.

"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man. He loved and lived life to the full."