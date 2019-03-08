Search

Teenager dies following assault

PUBLISHED: 17:40 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 09 July 2019

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

A teenager critically injured after he was attacked during an assault in King's Lynn at the weekend has died.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 7) at about 3.30am following reports a teenager had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

He was pronounced dead earlier on Tuesday (July 9).

The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers and a Home Office post mortem will be held in due course.

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The family of the victim have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

