News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Trial of teenager accused of Norwich stabbing delayed

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:00 PM August 22, 2022
Mile Cross stabbing cordon

Solomon Oguidi, 19, is to stand trial accused of wounding with intent following a stabbing in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The trial of a teenager accused of a stabbing in Norwich has been delayed. 

Solomon Oguidi, 19, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (August 22) accused of wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Oguidi, formerly of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has previously pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The trial will now not go ahead until a later date after his defence counsel were unable to attend part of the planned proceedings.

Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, on January 9 last year to reports a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.

A new court hearing was listed for August 26 by Judge Alice Robinson to assess when the trial will be able to proceed.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Massingham

Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Constabulary

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Sixty-year-old woman missing from north Norfolk found

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Congestion on the A1066 Victoria Road could be eased by the new link from Nelson Road to Norwich Sta

Town centre road which leads to train station to close over three months

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon