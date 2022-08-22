Trial of teenager accused of Norwich stabbing delayed

Solomon Oguidi, 19, is to stand trial accused of wounding with intent following a stabbing in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The trial of a teenager accused of a stabbing in Norwich has been delayed.

Solomon Oguidi, 19, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (August 22) accused of wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Oguidi, formerly of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has previously pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The trial will now not go ahead until a later date after his defence counsel were unable to attend part of the planned proceedings.

Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, on January 9 last year to reports a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.

A new court hearing was listed for August 26 by Judge Alice Robinson to assess when the trial will be able to proceed.