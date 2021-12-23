News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager to stand trial accused of stabbing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:46 PM December 23, 2021
Police cars and vans at Chambers Road in Mile Cross

Solomon Oguidi, 19, is to stand trial next year accused of wounding with intent following a stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager is to stand trial next year accused of a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, at just after 9pm on January 9 this year to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.

Solomon Oguidi, 19, formerly of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has since been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Oguidi appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 23) when he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A trial, which is expected to last four days, was listed for June 27 next year.

Norwich News

