Teenager charged with possessing a knife in coastal town

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:51 AM August 8, 2022
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a knife after he ran away from police.

The teenager was from Sheringham was arrested on Saturday, August 6.

He was arrested in Holway Road, having fled from patrolling officers in Station Road in the north Norfolk town.

The teenager was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was later charged with Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been released on conditional bail, to appear at Norwich Youth Court on Monday 5 September 2022.

Norfolk Live News
Sheringham News
Norfolk

