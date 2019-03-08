Search

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

PUBLISHED: 17:18 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 11 March 2019

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bradwell.

The teenager from the Great Yarmouth area has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after an 18-year-old man was attacked in Bunnewell Avenue on August 6.

The victim was taken to James Paget University Hospital before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Five other people who were arrested in relation to the incident will face no further action.

The teenager will appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 5.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

