Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell
PUBLISHED: 17:18 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 11 March 2019
Archant
A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bradwell.
The teenager from the Great Yarmouth area has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after an 18-year-old man was attacked in Bunnewell Avenue on August 6.
The victim was taken to James Paget University Hospital before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
Five other people who were arrested in relation to the incident will face no further action.
The teenager will appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 5.