Teenage protester charged after spending two days on top of crane
PUBLISHED: 09:35 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 10 November 2020
A teenage climate change protester who spent over two days on top of a 100ft crane has been charged.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, scaled the large structure on Duke Street, Norwich, at about 6.40am on Saturday, November 7.
Several police officers and firefighters remained at the scene until he eventually climbed down at around noon yesterday.
After descending safely he was immediately arrested by officers in front of a crowd of onlookers.
The teenager has been charged with causing criminal damage, a public order offence and obstructing a police officer.
He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.
