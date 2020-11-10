Search

Advanced search

Teenage protester charged after spending two days on top of crane

PUBLISHED: 09:35 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 10 November 2020

Police at the crane in Duke Street, Norwich, after a teenage protester climbed the structure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the crane in Duke Street, Norwich, after a teenage protester climbed the structure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenage climate change protester who spent over two days on top of a 100ft crane has been charged.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, scaled the large structure on Duke Street, Norwich, at about 6.40am on Saturday, November 7.

Several police officers and firefighters remained at the scene until he eventually climbed down at around noon yesterday.

After descending safely he was immediately arrested by officers in front of a crowd of onlookers.

The teenager has been charged with causing criminal damage, a public order offence and obstructing a police officer.

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Colleagues rally to defend crash doctor who ‘brought profession into disrepute’

Dr Harald Geogloman Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Teenage protester charged after spending two days on top of crane

Police at the crane in Duke Street, Norwich, after a teenage protester climbed the structure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

‘You can buy clothes from any garden centre’: shop owner demands to stay open in lockdown

Sarah Simonds, who owns Artichoke boutique in Swaffham. Pic: Simon Finlay/EDP