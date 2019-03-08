Teenager bailed in Thetford murder probe

A 17-year-old, arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of David Lawal in Thetford has been released on bail . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of David Lawal has been bailed.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A 17-year-old male arrested in London on Thursday afternoon (October 24) was brought to Norfolk for questioning and has been released on bail pending further enquiries until Tuesday, November 12.

It follows an incident in Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3 where 25-year-old Mr Lawal died after suffering a stab wound to the neck and chest.

A total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and detectives continue with their enquiries.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information concerning the incident. Contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield. You can also share information online here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.