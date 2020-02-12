Search

Advanced search

'Ive had my eyes opened' - Ex-serviceman's emotional appeal to court saves teen from prison

PUBLISHED: 16:21 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 12 February 2020

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Archant

A troubled teenager narrowly avoided custody following an emotional appeal to magistrates from a retired RAF officer in the public gallery.

Aleksandrs Lukacs, 18, of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, appeared in Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with possession of cannabis in December last year. He was also found to be in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in October.

Though he admitted to possession of cannabis for personal use and to breaching the suspended sentence, defence solicitor Lucy Brakewell argued there was "significant mitigation" due to Mr Lukacs' turbulent childhood and time spent in care.

She asked magistrates if they would hear an appeal from a "Mr Target" of Norwich - a retired senior RAF officer "with a huge interest" in Mr Lukacs' case.

Mr Target said: "Just before the police officers caught Aleksandrs riding the wrong way on his mountain bike in possession of drugs, my wife and I bumped into him in Norwich where he asked us for directions.

"We got talking to him, and it soon became clear he was brought up in care, clear that he wanted a job and that he wanted to work in construction.

You may also want to watch:

"So we managed to get him a trial with a building company who took him on for two weeks. I received reports that he was arriving at the site at 4am to start work."

Mr Target explained that the building company had since employed the defendant on a full-time basis, and that he is looking for accommodation for him in Norwich so that this could continue.

He said: "Alek has been getting up at 4.30am and getting home at 6pm everyday, working minimum wage. He's been involved in projects on other sites since.

"I know he's done some very bad things but if you put him behind bars now, he will be led down a very dark path.

"I just need four or five more months with him to help him find his way. He's made my wife and I realise just how much of a bubble we've been living in."

"I have had my eyes opened".

Magistrate Mr Stan Chapman called Mr Lukacs a 'very lucky young man', and, instead of sending him into custody, increased his suspended sentence by a period of six months and fined him £180 for the possession of cannabis.

He said: "Mr Target has done a wonderful job for you. Thank him that you won't be behind bars."

Most Read

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

REPORTS: Tettey agrees new deal with Canaries

Alex Tettey has signed a new contract to extend his Norwich City stay Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall
Drive 24