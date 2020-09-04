Teenager, 14, attacked with a hockey stick

A teenager was attacked with a hockey stick on Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

A 14-year-old teenager has been attacked with a hockey stick in Norwich.

The incident happened while the teenager walked along Aylsham Road between Mecca Bingo and Lidl on Wednesday (September 2) at about 9pm.

He had been walking with his 12-year-old brother when he was approached by another man and hit on the leg with a hockey stick.

The suspect then returned to a group of between 15 and 20 people who he was with.

The victim went back home with his brother and suffered swelling.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly two people who stopped at the scene to ask the victim if he was ok.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sarah Wright at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61669/20.