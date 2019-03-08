Woman arrested over assault that left 17-year-old with life threatening injuries

Police have made a second arrest over an attack which has left a teenager fighting for his life.

A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening head injuries in an incident on Saddlebow Road in the early hours Sunday, July 7.

He remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police were called to the area shortly before 3.30am after a resident reported people fighting in the street.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim unconscious and he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Enquiries yesterday led officers to arrest a 30-year-old woman in connection with the incident, and she remains in police custody.

Police closed Saddlebow Road yesterday while initial investigations were carried out and all cordons have now been lifted.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) are leading the enquiry and continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish the sequence of events leading up to this incident.

"We're really keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the incident around 3.30am yesterday on Saddlebow Road or anyone who lives in the area and has private CCTV."

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 56 of yesterday's date (7 July 2019).