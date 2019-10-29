Search

Advanced search

Boy who caused 'no end of trouble' is jailed

29 October, 2019 - 11:52
A boy has been jailed for escaping from secure accommodation and assaulting police Picture: Archant

A boy has been jailed for escaping from secure accommodation and assaulting police Picture: Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed after escaping secure accommodation.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons but comes from Wisbech, was staying in secure accommodation but escaped before he was due to appear in court in August for assaulting three police officers.

He was arrested on September 12 after officers spotted him in Cambridge.

At Huntingdon Youth Court the boy pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and jailed for four months.

He was sentenced to a further four months imprisonment, to run consecutively, after pleading guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, relating to an arrest in Park Terrace, Cambridge, on July 6.

The incident saw him kick an officer and spit in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third.

He also admitted to another assault on an emergency worker in East London, which saw him handed another four months' imprisonment, also to run consecutively, bringing his total sentence to 12 months, with six to be served on licence.

DS Andy Denzey said: "This boy has caused us no end of trouble recently and I'm happy his sentence will see him off our streets for some time.

"Assaults on officers who are simply doing their job are unacceptable and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders before the courts."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Full details of Norwich Airport summer flight schedule revealed

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Archant

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

What is the mystery spotlight over Norwich?

A general Norwich skyline shot. Picture: Kit Whitaker

‘It’s a mess’ - man without heating and hot water 11 days after lighting strikes flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists