Boy who caused 'no end of trouble' is jailed

A boy has been jailed for escaping from secure accommodation and assaulting police Picture: Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed after escaping secure accommodation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons but comes from Wisbech, was staying in secure accommodation but escaped before he was due to appear in court in August for assaulting three police officers.

He was arrested on September 12 after officers spotted him in Cambridge.

At Huntingdon Youth Court the boy pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and jailed for four months.

He was sentenced to a further four months imprisonment, to run consecutively, after pleading guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, relating to an arrest in Park Terrace, Cambridge, on July 6.

The incident saw him kick an officer and spit in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third.

He also admitted to another assault on an emergency worker in East London, which saw him handed another four months' imprisonment, also to run consecutively, bringing his total sentence to 12 months, with six to be served on licence.

DS Andy Denzey said: "This boy has caused us no end of trouble recently and I'm happy his sentence will see him off our streets for some time.

"Assaults on officers who are simply doing their job are unacceptable and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders before the courts."