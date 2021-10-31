News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigations continuing after stolen moped is involved in crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:00 AM October 31, 2021
Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.

Investigations are continuing after a moped was stolen from the driveway of a home and later involved in a crash.

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident, which happened in Carlton Colville on June 15.

A red Honda moped was stolen from a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm.

It was later involved in a crash with a Renault Megane car on Tom Crisp Way just before 5pm.

One of the riders of the moped fled the scene while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

This week, a police spokesman said that the teenager remains "released under investigation" as inquiries continue

Any information should be given to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 31755/21, on 101.

