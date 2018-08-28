Search

Teenager arrested following reports of sex assault at Easton College

PUBLISHED: 09:55 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 17 January 2019

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.

© Mike Page all rights reserved.

A teenager has been arrested following reports of a sexual assault at a Norfolk college.

Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault which happened at Easton College on Tuesday (January 15).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said a 17-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

