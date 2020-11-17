Teenager arrested for having a knife after disturbance in Norwich garden

A teenager was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of possessing a knife, criminal damage and assault. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife following “shouting and a disturbance” in a Norwich garden.

Police were called shortly after 5.15pm on Monday, November 16, following a report that householders heard shouting and a disturbance from the garden of their property in Bignold Road, off Drayton Road.

Officers searched the area and found a boy, aged in his late teens, and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a knife/bladed article, criminal damage and assault.

One nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said the area was a hive of activity with police “dozens” of police vehicles descending on the area.

The teenager was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.