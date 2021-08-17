Teenager arrested for indecent exposure

Published: 9:29 AM August 17, 2021

A teenager has been arrested for indecent exposure in Taverham.

The boy was detained following reports from several women since Friday, August 13, that a male was approaching women, making inappropriate comments, and indecently exposing himself.

The latest incident occurred on Fir Covert Road, Taverham.

He was arrested on Monday, August 16 and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

The teenager remains in custody and will be questioned.

Patrols in the area have been increased and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact PC Dan Still at Aylsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58784/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.



