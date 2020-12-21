Teen arrested after early morning police pursuit

Published: 12:29 PM December 21, 2020

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Denmark Road in Lowestoft on suspicion of burglary. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a police chase in a coastal town.

Officers arrested a man in connection with a burglary that had taken place in the early hours in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

The teenager was arrested on Denmark Road, Lowestoft following reports of a car being driven at speed through Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Car keys were removed from the door lock of a property on Stradbroke Road and a grey Audi A3 was stolen at some point overnight between Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20."

Officers were alerted to a vehicle being driven at speed in the Norfolk Street area of Lowestoft at about 3am.

Police said that after "a brief pursuit" the driver left the vehicle on Kent Road and an 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Denmark Road on suspicion of burglary.

After being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, he was released on police bail pending further enquiries until January 15, 2021.