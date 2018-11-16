Police release teenage girl arrested in connection with Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali Archant

A teenage girl arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has been released.

The 16-year-old was questioned by police after two men suffered stab wounds during a disturbance near the railway station at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Both men remain in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that evening a teenager was arrested on suspicion of assault and was questioned by detectives. She has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives believe the altercation started in Hollywood Bowl before the group walked along Riverside Road to the railway station.

Paths around the station were spattered with blood after the incident, which saw six police vehicles called to Thorpe Road and a police cordon established around the busy junction with Riverside Road over rush hour on Wednesday evening.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident outside the railway station or noticed people involved in a disturbance in Riverside prior to this.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.