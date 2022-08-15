Teenager arrested after fight in north Norfolk town
- Credit: Google
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was injured in a fight in north Norfolk town.
The incident happened in Cromer on August 6 at about 4.15pm.
Two teenage boys were involved in an altercation near Meadow Park in Hall Road.
One 15-year-old boy suffered injuries to his hand, which are believed to have been caused by a broken glass bottle.
Another 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of an assault that happened in Cromer on August 6.
"The victim, a 15-year-old boy suffered an injury to his hand, believed to have been caused by a broken glass bottle.
"A 15-year-old teenager was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”