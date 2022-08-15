News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after fight in north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:24 PM August 15, 2022
A teenager has been arrested after a fight in Cromer that left a 15-year-old boy with an injured hand

A teenager has been arrested after a fight in Cromer that left a 15-year-old boy with an injured hand thought to be caused by a broken glass bottle - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was injured in a fight in north Norfolk town.

The incident happened in Cromer on August 6 at about 4.15pm.

Two teenage boys were involved in an altercation near Meadow Park in Hall Road.

One 15-year-old boy suffered injuries to his hand, which are believed to have been caused by a broken glass bottle.

Another 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokeswoman said:  “Officers received a report of an assault that happened in Cromer on August 6.

"The victim, a 15-year-old boy suffered an injury to his hand, believed to have been caused by a broken glass bottle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
  3. 3 Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  1. 4 Two men arrested after fire caused by disposable BBQ at country park
  2. 5 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
  3. 6 Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m
  4. 7 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
  5. 8 Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
  6. 9 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot set for submission
  7. 10 9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

"A 15-year-old teenager was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon