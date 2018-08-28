Search

Teenager arrested after 88-year-old woman mugged in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:30 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 26 November 2018

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Archant

A teenager has been arrested after an 88-year-old woman was mugged in a Norwich street.

The woman, and her 84-year-old friend, were walking back to their care home, through an alley, which leads to Golden Dog Lane, when they were attacked.

It happened at about 6pm on Monday, November 12, when a man grabbed her handbag, containing her purse. The woman tried to hang on to her bag and hit the man with her walking stick, but was knocked to the ground.

The man then fled via Colegate car park.

Last week, the victim, who did not want to be named, said she was determined not to let it stop her from going out.

“I won’t let that beat me,” she said. “I have got to this age, they can’t stop me now. “I am angry, it’s a good thing it wasn’t one of those frail old people but I was livid.”

Norfolk police said they had now arrested a man, in his late teens, on suspicion of robbery and theft. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where he remains in custody for questioning.

