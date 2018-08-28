Search

Appeal after teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face

PUBLISHED: 09:14 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 03 December 2018

The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

The incident happened on Wednesday November 14 at around 6pm and saw the girl taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said she was approached by a group of young people in the high street near Mr Chips and was punched in the face a number of times.

Another teenage girl, from the Gorleston area, was arrested in connection with the assault and has since been released from custody with no bail conditions.

However, she remains under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

They’re asked to contact PC 721 Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/71772/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

