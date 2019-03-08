Teenage girl arrested after assault on police officer

A police officer was assaulted at a property on Lynn Road, Swaffham. Picture: Google Archant

A teenage girl has been arrested for assaulting a police officer and on suspicion of criminal damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to a property in Lynn Road, Swaffham at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 13 following reports of criminal damage.

While at the address, an officer was assaulted.

The girl was later released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing.

A second teenage girl was also arrested but she was later released with no further action to be taken.