Teenage girl who became 15th arrested in murder case bailed

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A teenage girl who became the 15th arrest in connection with a murder case has been released on bail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The 17-year-old was arrested in Haverhill, Suffolk, on Thursday, November 13 on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The arrest was made in relation to the murder of David Lawal, 25, who was found dead in Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

You may also want to watch:

The teen became the 15th person arrested by police following the death of the gym instructor from Hackney.

Detectives have been working on a number of lines of enquiry and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk.