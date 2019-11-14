Search

Advanced search

Teenage girl who became 15th arrested in murder case bailed

14 November, 2019 - 17:12
Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenage girl who became the 15th arrest in connection with a murder case has been released on bail.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The 17-year-old was arrested in Haverhill, Suffolk, on Thursday, November 13 on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The arrest was made in relation to the murder of David Lawal, 25, who was found dead in Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

You may also want to watch:

The teen became the 15th person arrested by police following the death of the gym instructor from Hackney.

Detectives have been working on a number of lines of enquiry and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Relief as A47 Bascule Bridge reopens following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Getting ready to celebrate the Sportlink GP Series in style

Action from the Valentine's 10k earlier this year - part of the excellent Sportlink Grand Prix Series. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Labour candidate refuses to step aside as part of ‘Remain alliance’

Emma Corlett has refused calls for her to stand aside in North Norfolk Pictures: supplied by Emma Corlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists