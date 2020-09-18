Teen, 13, feared for life after being kicked, punched and scratched in attack

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A teenage girl said she feared for her life as she was viciously attacked by a gang of youths in a park.

The 13-year-old thought she was going to be “drowned in the lake” by the attackers, who stood on her back and neck as they pinned her down and attacked her.

She suffered 14 injuries after being kicked and punched in the head and back and scratched on her arms and legs. A chunk of hair was pulled out during the ordeal.

Police are seeking witnesses after the teenage girl was assaulted in Fen Park, off Martin’s Avenue in south Lowestoft, sometime between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, September 12.

The 13-year-old – who asked to remain anonymous – was walking around Fen Park with a friend when they were approached by a group of older teenage girls and boys.

She said one accused her of making a threat, but said she did not understand what she meant, so tried to walk away.

“But as I tried to walk away I felt someone grab my hair and slam me to the ground, I screamed at my friend to run away, and although she got hit by a girl she got away,” she said.

“I kept trying to get up but several girls kept punching me, kicking my head and face, and ripping my hair out.”

The teenager said she tried to defend herself by kicking out at them, but ended up with “lots of scratches” on her legs.

She added: “I managed to get up and saw that there were at least seven – three boys and four girls - and at least one boy was filming. I then got slammed to the floor again and one of the attackers stood on my neck while others were kicking me.”

Fortunately a man walking a dog in the park intervened and managed to help the girl after seeing her being kicked in the head.

The girl hid behind the man until the gang fled, as police were called.

The 13-year-old said: “He stayed with me until my mum got to me, if he hadn’t have been there I think they would have drowned me in the lake.

“The attack was so terrifying. I don’t ever want to go out again and especially not to Fen Park.”

Witnesses sought

The girl’s mother said her attackers need to be traced.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this, no child does,” she said.

She said her daughter’s injuries are healing well, but that she has been left too scared to venture outside.

She said: “I got a call and my daughter was screaming, crying her eyes out. I can’t thank the man enough for stepping in – he said it was disgusting as one girl was kicking her in the head.

“The video has been shared on Facebook and Instagram, before being deleted, so I’m hoping someone can forward it on to police.

“My daughter does not want to go out at all, or be left at home – its just horrible.”

Police said one of the attackers is described as being aged around 15 or 16, with blonde hair. She was wearing heavy make-up.

Witnesses should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 53377/20, on 101 or email amy.yeldham@suffolk.pnn.police.uk