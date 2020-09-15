Search

Girl, 13, punched and kicked during park assault

PUBLISHED: 14:25 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 15 September 2020

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A 13-year-old girl suffered facial injuries after she was punched and kicked by another teenager in a popular park.

Police are seeking witnesses after the teenage girl was assaulted in Fen Park, off Martin’s Avenue in south Lowestoft.

Trouble flared on Saturday, September 12 at sometime between 5.30pm and 6.15pm.

A police spokesman said: “A 13-year-old girl, in the park, was approached by a group of older teenager girls and boys.

“One of the girls from this group then punched and kicked the victim, causing minor bruising to her face.”

The attacker is described as being aged around 15 or 16, with blonde hair. She was wearing heavy make up.

Witnesses should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 53377/20, on 101 or email Amy.Yeldham@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

