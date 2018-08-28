Search

Gang of youths rip windscreen wipers off cars in vandalism spree

PUBLISHED: 10:28 31 December 2018

Magdalen Street in Thetford where a number of cars were vandalised. Picture: Chris Brown

A gang of teenagers ripped windscreen wipers from cars in a spate of vandalism in a Norfolk town.

A group of up to seven people, all believed to be under the age of 18, damaged up to three cars in Magdalen Street, Thetford.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene at around 8pm on Sunday, December 30, and said a number of cars were damaged.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information about the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called at 8pm to reports of a group of up to seven youths causing criminal damage to cars, namely taking off windscreen wipers.

“Up to three cars were damaged, and follow up enquiries are going to be made.”

“Anyone who witnessed the criminal damage or who has information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

